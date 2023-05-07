Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.11 and a 200-day moving average of $332.97. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

