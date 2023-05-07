Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.28. 2,329,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.20 and its 200 day moving average is $504.95. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

