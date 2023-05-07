Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 24,348 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,348 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.77. 4,845,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,839. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.