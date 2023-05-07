Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,038 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

