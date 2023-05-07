Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Prothena Trading Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $78.59 on Friday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Prothena alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,583,200. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 170.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.