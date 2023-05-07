Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.
Prothena Trading Up 12.0 %
NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $78.59 on Friday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.37.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,583,200. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.