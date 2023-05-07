Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Issued By Zacks Research

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

