Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.03 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.28.
Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 106.85%.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.