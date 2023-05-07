Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.03 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 106.85%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

