Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered by Analyst

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.64. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $211.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.