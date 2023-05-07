Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut by B. Riley

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of CZR opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $62.37.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

