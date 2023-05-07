QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,235 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

