Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60 billion-$19.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.67 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.25 EPS.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.07. 855,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $171.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Quanta Services by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1,442.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

