Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60 billion-$19.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.67 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.70.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.07. 855,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

