Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60-19.10, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.68 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$7.25 EPS.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:PWR traded up $5.72 on Friday, reaching $171.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,700. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 28.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Quanta Services by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

