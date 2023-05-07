Quantum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.01 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.91 and approximately $9.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,918.96 or 1.00065269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

