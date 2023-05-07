QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.74 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 2% against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.74 million and $178.87 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018132 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,572.63 or 0.99968086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171688 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $357.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

