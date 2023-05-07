QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.74 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $178.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018028 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,965.22 or 1.00031309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171688 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $357.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

