Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $383.52

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.52 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 371.50 ($4.64). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 374 ($4.67), with a volume of 678,986 shares.

Redde Northgate Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £857.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 367.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 384.29.

About Redde Northgate

(Get Rating)

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.