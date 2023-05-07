Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.64

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.64 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.67). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 54.20 ($0.68), with a volume of 519,454 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £279.53 million, a P/E ratio of -451.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82.

Regional REIT Dividend Announcement

Regional REIT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,833.33%.

(Get Rating)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

