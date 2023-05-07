Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
Relay Therapeutics Company Profile
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
