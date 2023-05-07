Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

