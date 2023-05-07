Render Token (RNDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $139.01 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $752.35 million and approximately $139.01 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00007302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.