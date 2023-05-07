Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Repligen by 108.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

