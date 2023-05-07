Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,476 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

About Republic Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $39.94 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.