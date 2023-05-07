Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for iHeartMedia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $421.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,412,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 335,096 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

