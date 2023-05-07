Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 61.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.44.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSIS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,975.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $410,392. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

