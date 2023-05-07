Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys Shares of 17,301 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 3,283.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Tri-Continental stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement

Tri-Continental Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

