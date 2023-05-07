Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average is $209.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.