Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New $295,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $75.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

