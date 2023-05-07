Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after purchasing an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $188.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $197.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.23.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

