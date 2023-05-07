Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 172 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $77.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $82.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.