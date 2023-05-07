Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 515 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 48,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,621,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $449.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $453.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

