Rightmove (LON:RMV) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 645 ($8.06) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 530 ($6.62).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.50) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.93) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 540 ($6.75) price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 581.67 ($7.27).

Rightmove Stock Up 1.1 %

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 579.80 ($7.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 561.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 551.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,520.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 669 ($8.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 3,913.04%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

