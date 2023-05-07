RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) vs. Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Critical Survey

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.46 6.25 Alexander & Baldwin $230.50 million 5.96 -$50.60 million ($0.78) -24.26

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 61.80%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Alexander & Baldwin -18.24% 3.30% 1.98%

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy assets and landholdings that are subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The Materials and Construction segment deals with asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction services. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

