Robert W. Baird Raises Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $285.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.1 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $263.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.76 and its 200 day moving average is $244.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $609,797. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,519,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

