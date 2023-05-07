Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 216.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,924,000 after acquiring an additional 179,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after acquiring an additional 152,154 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,512,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,809 shares of company stock worth $1,680,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $283.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.07 and a 200-day moving average of $272.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

