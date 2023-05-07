Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $157.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average is $174.69. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

