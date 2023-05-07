Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$2.75

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SOT.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.99.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.00. The firm has a market cap of C$160.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.14. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

