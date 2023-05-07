Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$40.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at C$39.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.91.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$977.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.219559 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

