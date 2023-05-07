Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.77.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $76.30.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.