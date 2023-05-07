Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $100,326,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 366,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
