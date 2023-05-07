Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $100,326,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 366,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

