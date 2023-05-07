Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 2.2 %

RUSHA opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $89,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

