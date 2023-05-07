Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $46.65 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,548 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $46,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.6 %

EXPD stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

