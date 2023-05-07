Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 763,627 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $47,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.95%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMH. Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

