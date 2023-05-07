Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRW stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRW. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $5,740,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 60,095 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

