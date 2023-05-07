Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 12,755 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 333.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

