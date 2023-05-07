Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

