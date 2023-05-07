Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 4,276 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $246.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

