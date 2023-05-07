Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $433,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.