Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

