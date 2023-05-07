Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $8.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,542 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

