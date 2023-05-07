Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $824,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VDC opened at $200.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day moving average of $191.51.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.